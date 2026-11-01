Pospisil scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Pospisil has two goals and two assists over his last four games. The 26-year-old is getting some extra responsibility on the third line as well as on the penalty kill this season. He's done fairly well so far on a low-scoring team, earning three goals, three helpers, 24 shots on net, 66 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 14 appearances. Given his prolific physical play, Pospisil makes for a decent option in banger leagues and a passable one-category target in deeper standard formats.