Pospisil scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added four PIM, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Pospisil earned his second multi-point effort of the season. The 26-year-old is playing in a middle-six role while offering elite physicality for the Flames. He's been fine on offense as well with four goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 106 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 22 appearances. Pospisil is already a fixture in banger leagues, but if he can push above a 40-point pace, he has broader overall appeal in fantasy.