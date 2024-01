Pospisil logged an assist, seven hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Pospisil's assist streak is at three games after he set up a Noah Hanifin equalizer in the third period. The seven hits also matched Pospisil's season high. The 24-year-old winger continues to chip in some secondary scoring while adding grit in a middle-six role. He's at 10 points, 78 hits, 54 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 29 appearances.