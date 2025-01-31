Pospisil notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Pospisil didn't have much momentum early in January, but he's earned three points over four games to close out the month. The 25-year-old forward could get shuffled around the lineup a bit more following the Flames' trade for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee on Thursday, but it's possible Pospisil lands in a familiar spot alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. For the season, Pospisil is at three goals, 13 helpers, 68 shots on net, 70 PIM, 170 hits and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances. That's below the pace that saw him rack up 24 points in 63 contests as a rookie in 2023-24.