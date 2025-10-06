Flames' Martin Pospisil: Not available Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pospisil will not be available for Wednesday's season opener against Edmonton, per Eric Francis of Sportsnet.
Pospisil missed the final preseason game with an undisclosed injury. While considered a short-term injury, he'll be forced to watch the season opener from the press box. When healthy, he profiles as a depth forward for the Flames and offers little in the way of fantasy upside. Given the Flames are starting the season with back-to-back games, it seems unlikely Pospisil will play Thursday night in Vancouver either.
