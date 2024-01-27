Pospisil (upper body) skated at practice Saturday, but will remain out of the lineup versus Chicago, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Pospisil was eligible to return Saturday, but the Flames will give him the extra time off as they don't play again until Feb. 6. Pospisil has four goals, seven assists, 60 shots on goal and 85 hits in 33 contests this season. He was practicing on the third line with Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund and will play in a middle-six role upon his return.