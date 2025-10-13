Pospisil (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet, according to Ryan Pike of Flames Nation on Monday.

Pospisil has already missed the first three games of the campaign, and he doesn't appear to be close to returning to the lineup. He accounted for four goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 301 hits and 84 PIM across 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.