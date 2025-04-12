Pospisil managed an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Pospisil ended his seven-game point drought when he set up a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Pospisil has moved around the lineup a bit in 2024-25, but he's been on the fourth line lately due to his recent slump. The forward has 25 points in 79 appearances this season, one more point than he had in 63 outings a year ago. He's added 111 shots on net, 298 hits, 84 PIM and a plus-2 rating in his sophomore campaign.