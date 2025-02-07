Pospisil notched an assist, four shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Pospisil has three helpers and 26 hits over his last five contests. The 25-year-old continues to see middle-six usage, adding plenty of physicality and a little depth offense. For the season, he has three goals, 15 helpers, 75 shots on net, 192 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 54 appearances. He's also avoided suspensions so far in 2024-25 -- he had one in March of last season, but he can be a solid fantasy option in formats that reward his heavy play as long as he doesn't cross the line.