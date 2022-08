Pospisil inked a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary on Tuesday.

Pospisil generated seven goals and 18 assists in 47 games for AHL Stockton this past season but has yet to earn a promotion to the NHL roster. Selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old center could make his debut this year but should probably be expected to play the bulk of his games in the minors.