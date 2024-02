Pospisil signed a two-year, $2 million contract extension with the Flames on Wednesday.

Pospisil's extension gives him some job security for the next couple of seasons. He's emerged as an NHL regular this year, racking up 11 points, 87 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 34 appearances in a middle-six role. While his lack of offense leads to little fantasy impact, Pospisil should be a regular in the Flames' lineup going forward.