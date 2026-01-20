Pospisil (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

The Flames recalled Pospisil from AHL Calgary on Tuesday after he appeared in two minor-league outings during a conditioning assignment. He skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, and could make his NHL season debut against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Pospisil had four goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 301 hits and 84 PIM across 81 games during the 2024-25 regular season.