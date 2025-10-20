Pospisil (undisclosed) skated on his own Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Pospisil will miss his seventh straight game against Winnipeg on Monday, but he could be close to making his season debut. The Flames opened a potential spot on the roster for him by placing Daniil Miromanov on waivers Monday. Pospisil generated four goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 301 hits and 84 PIM across 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.