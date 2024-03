Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for boarding Seattle's Vince Dunn during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Pospisil was issued a five-minute major and ejected from the game for his hit on Dunn, who exited the contest and did not return following the collision. The fact that Dunn appears to have been injured on the play will likely factor into the outcome of Pospisil's hearing.