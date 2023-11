Pospisil scored a goal on six shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Pospisil has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his seven NHL games so far. He opened the scoring at 12:16 of the first period in Saturday's contest. The 24-year-old is up to three goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating. The Flames have stabilized their lines a bit, with Pospisil landing alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary on the second line.