Pospisil scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

This was Pospisil's second straight game with a goal. It's the first time in his young career he's scored in consecutive outings. The heavy-hitting forward has 15 points, 73 shots on net, 146 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 42 outings this season. Pospisil continues to do fairly well in a top-six role, though his offense is likely too little to justify a roster spot in standard fantasy formats.