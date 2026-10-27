Pospisil scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. He also recorded four hits.

Pospisil is not known for his scoring ability as a bottom-six forward who sees time on the penalty-killing unit, but he made the most of the opportunity to score into the open goal in the third period of Monday's win. His combination of physical play and playmaking ability makes him particularly appealing in fantasy formats that reward hits, although his scoring opportunities could remain inconsistent in a supporting bottom-six role.