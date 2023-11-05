Pospisil scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Pospisil converted a feed from Nazem Kadri at 13:59 of the first period. The goal was Pospisil's first in the NHL, coming in his debut for the Flames. The 23-year-old forward has a little bit of bite to his game that could play well in the bottom six if he can chip in the occasional point. He was on the third line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman in this contest, though Pospisil saw a modest 10:13 of ice time.