Coach Ryan Huska told Salim Nadim Valji of TSN on Saturday that Pospisil (upper body) will miss at least the next few games.

Pospisil was injured in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Toronto. He has picked up four goals, 11 points, 60 shots on net and 85 hits over 33 games this season. Adam Klapka will make his NHL debut Saturday versus Edmonton due to Pospisil's absence.