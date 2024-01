Pospisil (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Pospisil won't be eligible to return until at least Jan. 27 against Chicago following his move to the IR list. He has produced four goals, 11 points, 60 shots on net and 85 hits over 33 games this season. Matthew Coronoto is slated to fill in for Pospisil alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary on Saturday versus Edmonton.