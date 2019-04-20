Flames' Martin Pospisil: Signs entry-level contract
Pospisil signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Saturday.
The 19-year-old forward finished his second season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, where he recorded 16 goals and 47 assists over 44 games. Pospisil also featured for Slovakia at the World Junior Championships, posting a pair of assists in five contests. Pospisil is a fourth-round pick from the 2018 draft and will likely need a year or two with AHL Stockton before making an impact at the NHL level.
