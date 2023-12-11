Pospisil (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against Colorado, per NHL.com.
Pospisil has accounted for three goals, five points, 34 shots on net and 37 hits through 15 games this season. He is slated to replace Matthew Coronato in the lineup after sitting out Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.
