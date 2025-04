Pospisil (rest) is expected to sit out Thursday's clash against the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Pospisil played in Calgary's first 81 games, but it seems the 25-year-old will take the finale off. He has four goals, 25 points, 84 PIM and 301 hits in 2024-25. He'll enter next season in the second half of his two-year, $2 million contract.