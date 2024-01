Pospisil recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Pospisil snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. His ice time has started to fade lately, though he's still seeing middle-six assignments on paper. The winger burst onto the scene with five points over his first seven contests, but he has just three points in the 20 games since. If the Flames hit a rough patch, he could be a candidate to be scratched.