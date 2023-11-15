Pospisil registered an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Head coach Ryan Huska shuffled up the lines again, and Pospisil was elevated to a spot alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary. That line was responsible for both goals in the win, with Pospisil earning the secondary helper on Zary's tally. Through five outings, Pospisil is up to two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating. His strong play is helping to solidify his spot on the NHL roster.