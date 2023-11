Pospisil scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pospisil has scored twice on nine shots and added nine hits over his first three NHL games. The 23-year-old forward has fit in nicely on the Flames' third line to begin his career. His place in the lineup should be safe as long as he can continue to provide energy on the ice, though his overall playing style is a bit less reliable for fantasy managers.