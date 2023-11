Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Pospisil is on the ice for practice with the Flames on Monday, suggesting he's been promoted from AHL Calgary.

Adam Ruzicka is still dealing with a shoulder injury, so Pospisil could play in a second straight game for the big club Tuesday versus Nashville. Pospisil made his NHL debut Saturday against Seattle, scoring a goal on three shots in 10:13 of ice time.