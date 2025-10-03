Pospisil (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Pospisil sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's preseason game against the Canucks and will be held out for the Flames' final matchup before the start of the regular season. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the team's Opening Night matchup against the Oilers on Oct. 8, but he's expected to occupy a bottom-six role during the regular season once he's healthy.