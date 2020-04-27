Flames' Mathais Emilio Pettersen: Secures entry-level deal

Pettersen inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Monday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Pettersen racked up 19 goals and 46 helpers in 76 collegiate appearances for the University of Denver. Rather than return for his junior season, the 2018 sixth-round pick will make the jump to the professional ranks, almost certainly with AHL Stockton for the 2020-21 campaign. It will likely be a year or two until Pettersen gets the opportunity to make his NHL debut.