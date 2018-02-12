Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Continues to frequent press box
Bartkowski has only dressed for one of the past 18 games after watching Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders from the press box.
Bartkowski has only suited up for 14 games all season, so he's off the fantasy radar in all settings. Additionally, even if he were to draw into the lineup consistently, he hasn't proven to be a serviceable asset in the past when given a legitimate opportunity.
