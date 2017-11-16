Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Frequenting press box of late
Bartkowski has only dressed for three of the past 11 games.
With Brett Kulak becoming a fixture on the blue line, Bartkowski has been pushed out of the lineup whenever Calgary has had a healthy defense corps dating back to late October. Bartkowski was never a viable fantasy option in most settings anyway, but the lack of playing time has him completely off the grid for the time being.
More News
