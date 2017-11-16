Bartkowski has only dressed for three of the past 11 games.

With Brett Kulak becoming a fixture on the blue line, Bartkowski has been pushed out of the lineup whenever Calgary has had a healthy defense corps dating back to late October. Bartkowski was never a viable fantasy option in most settings anyway, but the lack of playing time has him completely off the grid for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories