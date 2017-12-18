Bartkowski has been a healthy scratch for 18 of the past 19 games after watching Sunday's 6-1 win from the press box.

The Flames continue to slot Brett Kulak in as their sixth defenseman, and at this stage of the game, it appears that Bartkowski will likely need an injury to return to the lineup. He's obviously off the fantasy radar for the time being, but it's worth reminding that the 29-year-old blueliner probably won't make much of a splash when he does see game action again.