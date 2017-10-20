Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Logs just 11:30 of ice time in loss
Bartkowski received just 11:30 if ice time during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.
The depth defenseman has averaged only 12:05 of ice time for the season, and he's now posted a minus-1 rating in each of the past three games. Bartkowski has failed to register a point through seven outings, and his five shots, 11 hits and six blocked shots aren't moving the fantasy needle, either.
