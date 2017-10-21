Bartkowski will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's home game against the Wild, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bart's struggled to get going on either side of the rink, as evidenced by his box-score goose eggs and minus-2 rating over seven contests. You can ignore him in just about any setting other than leagues that put a premium on hits, which is where his bread and butter lies.

