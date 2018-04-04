Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Picks up helper in loss
Bartkowski tallied an assist and fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
The 29-year-old blueliner has been a healthy scratch more often than not this season, so although his performance against Arizona was definitely noteworthy, it shouldn't be viewed as a sign of things to come.
