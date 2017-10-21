Flames' Matt Stajan: Acting as spectator Saturday
Stajan will watch Saturday's game against the Wild from the press box, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The veteran center isn't injured, but he's certainly experienced his share of struggles in the infancy of the 2017-18 campaign. Specifically, he's been held without a single point and has a minus-3 rating through six games. Perhaps resting and watching the game from a different vantage point will help him get back on track for the next contest.
