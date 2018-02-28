Flames' Matt Stajan: Fires three shots in loss
Stajan registered three shots through 8:47 of ice time (4:07 while shorthanded) during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Dallas.
The veteran has actually begun to show an uptick in offense this month with two goals and four assists through 14 February games. However, Tuesday's usage highlights his lack of upside. Stajan is averaging 1:36 of shorthanded ice time per game, starting 61.2 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and centering the fourth line.
