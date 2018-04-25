Flames' Matt Stajan: Lowest output of career in 2017-18
Stajan notched four goals and a career-low 12 points through 68 games in 2017-18.
At one point, Stajan was a top-six center that racked up over 50 points twice in his career. However, in his eighth full season with the Flames, Stajan has been relegated to a fourth-line role where he played less than 11 minutes per game. Stajan is making $3.125 million per year, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and will likely take a hefty pay cut on his next contract.
