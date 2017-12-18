Stajan notched one assist in Sunday's 6-1 victory over Vancouver.

The helper put the rest a 29-game scoreless streak for the veteran, who hadn't hit the scoresheet since last season. Despite the lack of points, Stajan has been averaging 11:04 of ice time while logging 31 hits on the year, and since the 33-year-old notched 23 points in 2016-17, perhaps he'll be able to rediscover his offensive game.