Play

Stajan finished with a minus-1 rating through 13:49 of ice time during Friday's 6-0 loss to Ottawa. He still hasn't recorded a point this season.

Stajan is a defense-first depth center for the Flames, and he last posted a double-digit goal total in 2013-14. The 33-year-old veteran is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings, and it's unlikely that changes given his limited offensive upside.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories