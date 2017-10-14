Stajan finished with a minus-1 rating through 13:49 of ice time during Friday's 6-0 loss to Ottawa. He still hasn't recorded a point this season.

Stajan is a defense-first depth center for the Flames, and he last posted a double-digit goal total in 2013-14. The 33-year-old veteran is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings, and it's unlikely that changes given his limited offensive upside.