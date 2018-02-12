Flames' Matt Stajan: Takes minus-2 rating in 3-2 win
Stajan recorded a minus-2 rating through 10:20 of ice time during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
The veteran has provided a modest uptick in offense with two goals and an assist through his past six games, but Sunday's poor outing was more representative of how his season has gone. After all, among all forwards in the league with at least 500 minutes of ice time, Stajan's 0.59 points per hour rank third last. It's safe to continue fading him in all fantasy settings.
