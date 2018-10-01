Flames' Matt Taormina: Brought in via trade
Taormina (undisclosed) was acquired by the Flames from the Canadiens -- along with Rinat Valiev -- is exchange for Brett Kulak on Monday.
Taormina has been dealing with an undisclosed issue for much of training camp and figures to be shipped down to AHL Stockton once given the all-clear. The blueliner spent all of 2018-19 in the ECHL, which doesn't bode well for his long-term development.
