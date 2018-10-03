Flames' Matt Taormina: Returns to AHL
Taormina (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Taormina and Rinat Valiev were sent from the Canadiens to the Flames in a trade Monday. He's evidently fit to play since he was officially sent to the AHL's Heat ahead of the new season.
