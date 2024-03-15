Coronato scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Coronato has two points and a minus-2 rating over five games since he was recalled from AHL Calgary. The 21-year-old winger provided an insurance tally in the third period Thursday. He's been in a third-line role since rejoining the big club, which gives the Flames a chance to shelter him a bit. He's up to two goals, five points, 42 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 20 appearances on the year.