Coronato scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Coronato has awaken on offense with three points over his last three games. Prior to that, he went nine contests without a point, adding 22 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The 23-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 33 points (11 on the power play), 171 shots on net and a minus-28 rating across 68 appearances. Coronato has the talent to put up better numbers, but he would benefit from a stronger supporting cast that may take some time to develop in Calgary.