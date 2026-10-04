Coronato scored a power-play goal and went minus-4 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Coronato tallied in the first period, but he was also on the ice for all of the Canucks' goals in the third. The 23-year-old winger has yet to live up to the promise that made him the 13th overall pick in 2021, but he will have plenty of opportunities to change the narrative this year. He's slated to see steady top-six minutes and top billing on the power play. Through two games, he has a goal, a minus-6 rating and two shots on net.