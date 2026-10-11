Coronato notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Coronato helped out on goals by linemates Morgan Frost and Aydar Suniev. The 23-year-old Coronato has done fairly well, all things considered, with three points, eight shots on net, two blocked shots, five PIM and a minus-8 rating over the Flames' first five games. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, but he's a risky option to add to a fantasy roster in most formats given the state of the team around him.