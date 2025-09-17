Coronato (undisclosed) is considered healthy ahead of Thursday's first on-ice activities at Calgary's training camp, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Coronato withdrew from Team USA's IIHF World Championship team as a preventative measure due to his injury. As expected, it didn't disrupt his summer, and the winger will be ready to take on a top-six role this year. Coronato signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract in May, securing his place as a core piece of the Flames' roster moving forward.