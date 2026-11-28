Coronato scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Coronato has three goals and an assist over his last six games. The 24-year-old winger is still filling a top-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit, putting him in positions to find offense on a team that can use all the help it can get. Coronato has seven goals, 12 assists, 65 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 27 appearances, a pace that could put him in the neighborhood of 60 points by the end of the year.