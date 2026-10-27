Coronato notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Coronato has gone on a playmaking run during his five-game point streak. He has a goal and six assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger is at two goals, eight helpers, 26 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 11 appearances. The Flames' offense leaves a lot to be desired, but Coronato is getting an unobstructed opportunity at top-six minutes, so he could still enjoy a breakout year.